UK workers are seeing digital transformation happening at work

More UK workers are ready to embrace digital transformation in the workplace than ever before, new research has revealed.

Findings from KPMG have shown that employees across all sectors are starting to see the benefits that digital transformation initiatives can bring at work.

Overall, nearly three-quarters (71 per cent) of 1,000 UK workers surveyed by KPMG agreed that embracing digital transformation is a key priority at their workplace.

The business and financial services sector were found to lead the way in these change, having the highest proportion of employees (91 per cent) prioritising the integration of digital tools.

89 percent of those in the business and financial sectors sector also agreed that embracing these technologies has helped to improve efficiency at their workplace.

In contrast, the manufacturing sector is seeing a much lower proportion of workers (62 percent) experiencing efficiency gains from the adoption of digital tools, while retail staff are similarly less upbeat (64 percent).

The research also revealed some geographical differences across the country, London workers saying adoption of digital technologies was the most important (78 percent), however those based in the North of England expressed the least upbeat sentiment (67 percent).

“Businesses are making excellent ground in adopting digital technologies that are helping them to improve efficiency, productivity and output," said Lisa Heneghan, Chief Digital Officer at KPMG.

“Fewer than one in ten people thought that digital transformation hadn’t had any impact on efficiency which is encouraging. It shows that the vast majority of firms are implementing and nurturing these systems well.”