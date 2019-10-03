UK workers seeing productivity slump due to outdated tech

If businesses in the country were able to eliminate needless email correspondence and teach their employees how to properly apply various new technologies, they could get an extra day and a half of focused work from their current workforce.

That's according to a new report by Workfront, which found that employees in the US, UK, Germany and the Netherlands spend less than half (40 per cent) of their working week on core job duties. The rest is thrown away on unproductive meetings, pointless email back-and-forth and the lack of standard processes and collaboration.

For the 3,750 employees polled for the report, meaningless tasks are the key factor that makes them feeling unfulfilled at work. The report argues that businesses need to be “more strategic” when it comes to the technology of their choosing. Organisations in Europe are spending hundreds of billions on digital transformation, with the goal (among other things) of making employees more productive and engaged, but it seems as if they’re failing.

Just under half (43 per cent) of workers claim the tech and programs they use is making them less productive, while 56 per cent would argue that outdated tech is making their productivity stall.

But that doesn’t mean employees don’t want new tech – quite the contrary. Nearly all crave modern technologies, and basically everyone feels it should be as easy to find at work, as it is on Google.

“The 2020 Workfront State of Work survey shows us that today’s knowledge workers want to do important work that makes a difference for their teams and accomplishes strategic business objectives for their companies,” said Steven ZoBell, chief product and technology officer at Workfront.

“This research provides vital insight for enterprise leaders, demonstrating the importance of modern work management as companies work to strategically align and equip their people to accomplish extraordinary goals.”