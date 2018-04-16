UK would consider cyber-attack on Russia

Unnamed security sources have revealed that Britain would consider carrying out a cyber attack against Russia if the country were to target the UK's national infrastructure.

As it stands now, Britain's relations with Russia are at a historic low following the recent nerve agent attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in England. Russia has denied any involvement in the incident and condemned the recent strikes against Syria by the UK, US and France.

Cyber security has become pressing issue between the two countries and at a cybersecurity conference in Manchester, director of the GCHQ, Jeremy Fleming informed attendees that the agency would continue to expose Russia's unacceptable cyber behaviour.

According to the Sunday Times, British spy officials have also prepared for Russia-based hackers to leak embarrassing information on UK politicians and other high-profile people following the attack on the Skripals.

Britain is not the only country angered by Russia's recent activities online as the German government has revealed that Russia was most likely behind a cyber attack on its Foreign Ministry.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas offered more details on the attack, saying:

“We had an attack on the Foreign Ministry where we have to assume that it stemmed from Russia. We can't just wish all that away ...And I think it's not only reasonable but necessary to point out that we don not view those as constructive contributions.”

Image Credit: Tookapic / Pexels