UK's business leaders consider tech essential for future success

UK’s business leaders consider collaboration a key factor in future growth, which is why they’re placing extra emphasis on technology to solve socioeconomic challenges, a new study has said.

According to Fujitsu’s Tech in a Transforming Britain report, 57 per cent of the UK’s business leaders believe the ability to drive change and innovation is essential to their future success.

With that being said, half (49 per cent) don’t think they’re doing enough. The majority thinks they should be working more closely with the Public Sector. They’re saying they have a ‘responsibility to collaborate to address the socioeconomic issues the UK is facing’.

“More than half of the consumers we surveyed say private companies have the responsibility and influence to drive societal change,” says Rupal Karia, head of commercial sector, UK & Ireland, Fujitsu.

“A change that today is being driven by technology. Companies are increasingly confident in the change technology is bringing to their organisations. It is their responsibility to take their employees and customers on this journey with them. Not to do so risks not only a skills gap, that will damage our future economic prospects, but a usability gap, with segments of society left behind as we become increasingly digital-first.”

Most organisations feel confident in the future and they’re saying they feel fully prepared for what lies ahead. They also believe their employees have the right skills to make the most of new technologies. However, they worry about society in a broader sense – just 54 per cent believe the UK is ready for a digital future.

Karia continued: “Business leaders have set themselves their own challenge for 2018 – to help drive innovation in the UK and ensure it is ready for a digital future. This, in turn, should help to address some of the broader business challenges we face – not least boosting UK productivity, an issue which continues to be a major focus across all sectors. By collaborating with both the Public Sector and their own industry they can make this a reality and ensure the UK remains a global leader in an increasingly digital world.”

Image source: Shutterstock/everything possible