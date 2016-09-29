UK's businesses struggle with failing broadband

Up to 1.5 million of businesses in the UK encounter at least one broadband issue every week, costing them a lot of money. This is according to a new research by broadband comparison website Broadband Genie. For every hour without broadband, businesses lose on average £904. In many cases, however, this figure is ‘significantly’ higher.

Almost one in ten (nine per cent) said they could lose between £1,000-5000, and seven per cent lose at least £5,000 every hour. These are serious costs, still a third of organisations are leaving the problem solving to non-specialised staff. More than one in ten (11 per cent) don’t have a dedicated employee to deal with these issues.

East Midlands are most satisfied with their broadband, while North East and London turned out the worst. Among broadband providers, Zen came out as the top rated provider. Virgin Media Business has the best speeds, while KCOM was most reliable.

Rob Hilborn, Head of Strategy at Broadband Genie, said: “It’s very concerning that in 2016 so many businesses are still struggling with their broadband. Companies feel the pain through lower productivity and real financial impact, which in turn costs the country huge sums of money each year.

“There’s a tendency for government to focus on speed when judging broadband, but based on our research we need to make sure reliability is factored in to any equations. Having broadband that is both fast and reliable is key to securing future success for businesses in the UK.”

You can find all of the findings from the report here.

Image Credit: Sergey Nivens / Shutterstock