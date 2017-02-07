UK's CIOs say IT pros underskilled

IT professionals in the UK don't have the necessary skills or experience to make it in today's competitive UK market, a new report by Robert Half Technology reveals.

For almost three quarters (74 per cent) of CIOs and IT directors in the country, the candidates do not meet technical skills demand. Globally, just above a quarter (26 per cent) are satisfied with the skills level of their IT staff.

Interestingly enough, qualifications are a top indicator, bigger than any standardised testing. As a matter of fact, less than four in ten (38 per cent) of UK CIOs and IT directors use standardised testing as means of determining a person’s skill.

Almost two thirds (61 per cent) look for qualifications and certifications, while 60 per cent look for experience.

“The rate of technological change combined with the digital evolution of business today is exacerbating the current IT skills shortage in the UK,” commented Neil Owen, Director at Robert Half Technology.

“The pace of hiring to support business growth, digital transformation and IT security challenges, while using the latest software and systems to meet best-practice standards is seeing IT professionals continually needing to upskill.”

“To cope, many businesses are needing to reassess their hiring requirements, considering the ‘need to have’ and ‘nice to have’ skill sets alongside cultural fit. Finding high-potential candidates who can be trained and mentored to company specifications will be a key strategy for surviving – and thriving – in the technology war for talent.”

Image source: Shutterstock/Trueffelpix