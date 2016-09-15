UK's MSPs work twice as hard as the ones in rest of Europe

Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in the United Kingdom work almost twice as hard as their European counterparts, a new study suggests. It says that they deal with an average of 157 tickets every month, while in the rest of Europe, they handle, on average, 86 in the same timeframe. This is according to Atera, cloud-based IT platform developer.

Its report, based on data collected through its Benchmark Business Intelligence, says MSPs in the UK respond faster in time of crisis. They promise a response time of up to 30 minutes, while the rest of Europe goes with one hour. Consequently, they also charge more - £70 per hour, while those in rest of Europe charge £58. Atera says European businesses could use this information to up their response times and increase their revenue up to 22 per cent.

All data collected through the Benchmark are anonymous, gathered from hundreds of Atera customers. It is updated every day, and built on Microsoft’s data visualisation tool, PowerBI.

“We created the Benchmark to assist partners in correlating the data to better evaluate their performance compared with the competition,” said Gil Pekelman, CEO at Atera.

“The data reveals some interesting results, particularly in relation to how the UK responds to customer tickets, highlighting that they are notably more efficient in a crisis. In being able to provide this level of breakdown, the information allows us to support our customers and enable them to use the data to improve services, and ultimately, help these MSPs grow their businesses and increase revenue.”

Image Credit: Sergey Nivens / Shutterstock