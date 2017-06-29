UK's public sector 'not ready' for GDPR

Public sector organisations in the UK are both unaware and unprepared for the implications of the EU’s upcoming GDPR, new findings have claimed.

Research by Kyocera, based on a poll of 161 public sector organisations, found that less than two thirds (59 per cent) are aware of the implications GDPR will have on their organisation.

Roughly three quarters (73 per cent) felt prepared to meet the obligations when it comes to documents and print management.

The GDPR, or General Data Protection Regulation, is a EU directive regulating how businesses that deal with EU citizens need to handle, store, share and secure digital information on those citizens.

Organisations are also lacking when it comes to print security. A fifth of respondents said the ‘lack of joined approach’ to managing multiple solutions is leaving a mark on print security.

More than half are worried about security around accessing and sharing data.

“Although cyber security is one of the biggest challenges facing the public sector today, printers and multifunctional devices have traditionally been left at the bottom of the queue when it comes to data security strategies,” said Eddie Ginja, head of innovation at KYOCERA Document Solutions UK.

“Thankfully, only 8 per cent of organisations had experienced a print-related security breach to date, but this research confirms our fears that print and document management is a security weak spot when it comes to data protection, which is deeply concerning given that GDPR is imminent.”

“Without adequate protection, cyber attackers can easily gain access to multifunctional devices (MFDs) and the data they store, potentially then gaining access to unencrypted data available across entire IT networks, bypassing company firewalls in the process,” continued Ginja. “Printing and data go hand-in-hand – just think about how much sensitive information is printed or scanned at your organisation every day. As the new fines draw closer, now is a great time to analyse your print security.”

Image Credit: Flickr / janneke staaks