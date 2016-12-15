UK's tech pros optimistic about post-Brexit tech market

It seems that Brexit fears, at least when IT is concerned, have been largely unsubstantiated. A new report by Dice says IT experts have reasons to feel optimism as they head into 2017. The conclusion is made on a poll of 1,000 tech professionals. Just under a quarter (22 per cent) said they’re feeling optimistic about the future of the tech job market.

More than half (53 per cent) said they didn’t think Brexit would have a negative impact on their career plans. Almost one in ten (nine per cent) said they were now ‘much more optimistic’. One in five (19 per cent) said they believe Brexit will have a positive impact on the country’s tech sector before 2017 ends.

“Following our previous Brexit report, we wanted to gain insight into the general thoughts of the tech industry, now that the sector has had six months to digest the result and assess the likely implications on business,” said Jamie Bowler, Marketing Director for Dice Europe.

“Our findings seem to suggest that whilst there is still a lot of uncertainty, the mood is far from doom and gloom amongst UK tech professionals and recruiters. Brexit will undoubtedly bring its challenges to the sector moving forward, but it is clear there is a collective attitude that the industry is strong enough to weather any storms that may lie ahead.”

