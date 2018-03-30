Under Armour fitness app breached, 150m users compromised

Users of Under Armour's MyFitnessPal app have been warned that their personal information may have been stolen after the company revealed a major data breach.

Under Armour recently announced that its MyFitnessPal app has been breached and data on some 150 million users – stolen. The data includes names, email addresses and hashed passwords. Government data such as social security numbers, or financial data such as credit card info, wasn't taken. MyFitnessPal doesn't collect government identifiers, and keeps financial data separately.

The breach, which appears to have occured in February, was only detected on March 25. Under Armour has notified its users and is currently working with security companies to tighten up.

“Under Armour is working with leading data security firms to assist in its investigation, and also coordinating with law enforcement authorities," the firm said in a press release. "The company will be requiring MyFitnessPal users to change their passwords and is urging users to do so immediately."

“We continue to monitor for suspicious activity and to coordinate with law enforcement authorities,” the company said.

MyFitnessPal was acquired by Under Armour back in 2015. This data breach has sent the company’s shares downwards. The media are reporting that the company’s shares have gone down two per cent, since news of the breach broke out.

