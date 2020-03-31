Universities being hit by millions of email attacks

According to a Freedom of Information (FoI) request made by The Parliament Street Think Tank, universities in the UK successfully blocked millions of cyberattacks last year.

The inquiry uncovered, for example, that The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine was hit with 6,386,868 email attacks last year alone.

The attacks included a “variety of sophisticated emails”, including phishing (98,928) and malware assaults (73,598), as well as 1,725,262 "tagged attacks" and more than 10 million spam messages.

Warwick University, meanwhile, experienced more than seven million spam messages, more than 10,000 malware emails and some 404,000 phishing attacks, and Bristol University received more than seven million spam messages.

“There figures are another reminder of the huge volume of cyberattacks faced by academic institutions as well as businesses,” said Andy Harcup, VP, Absolute Software.

“The harsh reality is that the Covid-19 outbreak will only make it harder for organisations to keep hackers at bay, particularly with a sharp increase in remote working, with many staffers logging-on with personal devices at home.”

“Employers should ask key questions about whether their devices all have anti-malware systems and encryption turned on and correctly configured,” he added.