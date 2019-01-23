Universities lead the way in public sector cloud adoption

When it comes to cloud usage among public sector organisations in the public sector, it seems universities are surprisingly leading the way.

A new report by Eduserv has claimed that more than a third of universities (36 per cent) store at least 10 per cent of their data in the cloud.

The report, based on a poll of 633 organisations and IT leaders in the public sector, also says that organisations have different motives behind cloud adoption. Universities and public bodies enjoy scalability and agility, while emergency services are most drawn towards cost savings.

Public bodies are next, followed by local authorities and emergency services. At the same time, looking at on-premise storage, 91 per cent of public bodies still use it, as well as universities (72 per cent), emergency services (61 per cent) and local authorities (34 per cent).

All of this leads Eduserv to believe that the government's Cloud First initiative is far from being a success.

“As the report highlights, the journey will start on-premise and will almost certainly transition into a hybrid phase, possibly for quite some time, as many organisations are insufficiently mature in their IT management and information governance”, says Andy Powell, CTO at Eduserv.

“During their journey to the cloud, public sector organisation IT departments will need to refine their IT delivery models, based on an improved understanding of cloud technology and its potential, new governance models and opportunities of information and data. There is no better time to start thinking about those issues than right now.”

