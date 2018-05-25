Universities spent half a million pounds on GDPR preparations

Universities in the UK are spending roughly half a million pounds to prepare for the now live General Data Protection Regulation. This is according to a new report from Parliament Street, a UK think tank.

The report asked the universities for information on how they’re spending their budget and how much of that budget will go into data protection.

Out of all the universities that responded to the request, it was understood that a total of £640,885 will be spent on getting ready for GDPR.

The biggest spender is Cranfield University with £157,781 of their budget allocated on training and legal costs. Edinburgh Napier University came second with £83,940 with their governance and compliance course, as well as information services for staff, a GDPR practitioners training course, an e-learning module and a GDPR toolkit.

On the other side of the spectrum are Heythrop College, University of London, spending £1,462, as well as Liverpool John Moores university, which had spent £1,618 on training.

“The incoming GDPR is a regulatory minefield for universities, which are tasked with managing complex data including personal details of students, marketing of courses and processing applications from all over the world. Mishandling of this information will lead to severe financial penalties and in order to prevent this staff need to be trained on how to adhere to the new data rights of students and be fully aware of the rules associated with this legislation,” commented Jason Tooley, Board Member, TechUK.

“There are no quick fix solutions for implementing the GDPR. Adapting to it means driving cultural change within the organisation about how information should be stored, managed and used in all circumstances. Failure to take appropriate action will leave higher education institutions at risk of breaching the guidelines and losing trust with students.”

