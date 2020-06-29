Untrained and malicious users lead IT team concerns

The number one threat keeping UK cybersecurity professionals up at night is the danger posed by untrained and malicious users. This is according to a new report from KnowBe4, a platform that builds cybersecurity training and awareness among the workforce.

Polling 200 businesses for its latest report, the company claims that untrained and malicious users increase stress levels among IT staff by an average 125 percent - along with concerns over cyberattacks.

These users are troublesome because of the shadow apps and devices they tend to use, as well as the fact that some of them care little about complying with corporate cybersecurity policies.

Further, almost two-thirds (63 percent) of organisations are concerned about having adequate budget to cover the costs of proper IT staffing. At the same time, almost seven in ten are worried about credential compromise to some degree, which is ranked as the top attack concern.

Cybersecurity experts everywhere agree that phishing is one of the greatest and most potent attack vectors. It relies on the victim being complacent, rushing to open email attachments and click links without double-checking who the email comes from.

Employee education and proper enforcement of cybersecurity policies in the workplace are considered the best ways to mitigate against potential threats of this kind.