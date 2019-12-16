US Army signs $111m Palantir data deal

Big data analytics company Palantir has beaten out competitors to sign a new agreement with the Pentagon which will see it bring multiple different military systems under a single dashboard, according to the media.

The deal is reportedly worth $111 million and spans across 2020. Allegedly, this is just a quarter of the entire agreement which should span four years and bring in $440 million for Palantir. According to the media, the Pentagon considered proposals from Microsoft, Accenture, Deloitte and Ernst & Young, as well.

Under the agreement, the big data analytics company will unify human resources, supply chains and other military operations into a single dashboard.

“We started Palantir in 2004 to help the war fighter and solve difficult problems”, said Doug Philippone, head of Palantir’s global defence business told Bloomberg. “In helping the Army make better use of its own data, we accomplish both goals”.

The US military is increasingly using technology to upgrade and modernise its systems, but not everyone agrees with it. Both Google and Microsoft employees protested their respective companies signing agreements with the Department of Defence and developing solutions for the military. In both cases, the employees said their solutions should be used for the betterment of society, and not for war and destruction.