US blacklists more Chinese firms

More Chinese companies have joined Huawei on the US black list, which means they can’t buy products from US manufacturers without explicit government consent.

According to the BBC, the US has decided to blacklist these 28 companies because of their alleged involvement in the ongoing abuse the Chinese government is conducting against ethnic Uighurs in the province of Xinjiang.

Both government and private companies are on the list, among which is also Hikvision, one of the most popular surveillance equipment manufacturers in the world. Other notable mentions include Xinjiang province's Public Security Bureau, as well as 19 other smaller government agencies.

According to a filing by the US Commerce Department, issued this Monday, these businesses are "implicated in human rights violations and abuses". The Commerce Department said these companies were involved in "China's campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, and high-technology surveillance against Uighurs, Kazakhs, and other members of Muslim minority groups."

The US is currently engaged in a full-blown trade war with China. It escalated when the US government banned Huawei from building its national 5G infrastructure, citing matters of national security. Huawei has since lost access to the Android operating system and Google’s apps, which resulted in its latest flagship phone shipping without apps like Google Maps or YouTube.

Huawei has always denied that its gear is a risk to anyone’s security and claimed that because of the increased scrutiny, it is probably more secure and more transparent than the competition.