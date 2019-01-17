US charges Huawei with theft of state secrets

The US – Huawei conflict has continuing to rumble on, with reports today saying that the US government is pursuing criminal charges against the Chinese tech giant – for the theft of trade secrets.

Allegedly, the stolen technology is a robot called Tappy and belongs to T-Mobile. It has something to do with how manufacturers test touchscreen displays. T-Mobile had sued Huawei for this back in 2014 and won the case in 2017, forcing Huawei to pay $4.8m.

Now, the Department of Justice is pursuing the case further and, according to the Wall Street Journal, the case has advanced to the point where a criminal indictment is very likely.

There is a major trade war going on between the US and China, and Huawei got caught in the crossfire. The US government is accusing the Chinese tech giant that it is helping its government spy on the West. It has banned it from building its 5G network, and has urged its allies to do the same.

Huawei has denied these allegations multiple times, most recently yesterday after the company’s founder gave a rare interview to western media playing down the allegations.

Last year, the company’s CFO was arrested in Canada following a US indictment on allegations of fraud, and now faces extradition and a possible 30-year sentence.

Another Huawei employee was arrested in Poland recently for alleged espionage and has been fired by Huawei in the meantime.

