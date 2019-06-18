US chipmakers are lobbying to reverse Huawei ban

Some of the largest American technology companies are lobbying for the government to ease up on its Huawei ban.

According to Reuters late last month, executives from Intel and Xilinx met with the US Commerce Department to discuss the Huawei ban, with Qualcomm also later joining.

However the talks may not be just a professional courtesy, as plenty of American companies have a lot to lose if they're barred from doing business with the Chinese.

The problem for American companies is that they sell a lot of parts – mostly smartphones and servers hardware which, as these companies claim, can’t present a security threat in the same way 5G infrastructure can.

US companies apparently earned $11 billion from selling to Huawei in the last year alone.

“For technologies that do not relate to national security, it seems they shouldn’t fall within the scope of the order. And we have conveyed this perspective to government,” said Jimmy Goodrich, vice president of global policy at SIA, the Semiconductor Industry Association.

Google, allegedly, was also interested in the US government lifting, or at least easing, the ban.

However, the fruits of this effort are yet to be seen.

A Commerce Department representative said the agency “routinely responds to inquiries from companies regarding the scope of regulatory requirements,” adding that the conversations do not “influence law enforcement actions.”

Huawei was blacklisted by the US after months of discussion whether or not the company’s 5G infrastructure it builds is a threat to national security, or not.

While the US claims Huawei’s 5G network could be used by the Chinese government for espionage, Huawei argues that all of that is basically nonsense and that there is no proof.

Image Credit: J.Lekavicius / Shutterstock