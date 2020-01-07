US government lays down first guidelines on AI usage

The US government wants to regulate the creation and use of artificial intelligence (AI), but it's treading carefully, not to hinder the development of this promising technology.

In a Reuters report, it is being said that the White House proposed regulatory principles which should “limit the overreach of authorities”. It also called upon the European Union (EU) to do the same.

Detailing the plan, the White House said state agencies should “conduct risk assessment and cost-benefit analyses prior to any regulatory action on AI, with a focus on establishing flexible frameworks rather than one-size-fits-all regulation.”

Federal institutions should also “promote trustworthy AI” and “must consider fairness, non-discrimination, openness, transparency, safety, and security.”

Artificial Intelligence, as promising as technologies go, is not without its controversies. Aside the usual question of leaving people jobless, a number of other ethical and moral questions are being raised. California, for example, banned the use of facial recognition software in state organisations such as the police.

Michael Kratsios, chief technology officer of the United States, said the principles “set the nation on a path of continued AI innovation and discovery.”

The US is currently waging an economic war with China, and AI is definitely going to be a huge battlefield in years to come. China, together with the UK, Japan and Germany, is considered a global superpower in the development and advancement of artificial intelligence solutions.