US government reveals AI house select group

The United States government has formed a new committee designed to boost government research of artificial intelligence (AI).

The Select Committee on Artificial Intelligence was announced by Michael Kratsios, deputy assistant to the president for technology policy and current head of the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP).

The committee will be chaired by OSTP, together with the National Science Foundation and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

Committee members, at least at the beginning, include Walter Copan, Commerce Department undersecretary for standards and technology and director of the National Institute of Standards and Technology; Michael Griffin, Defense Department undersecretary of defense for research and engineering; Paul Dabbar, undersecretary for science at the Energy Department; NSF Director France Cordova; DARPA Director Peter Highnam and Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Agency Director Jason Matheny.

The committee will also have representatives from the National Security Council, Office of the Federal Chief Information Officer and the Office of Management and Budget.

“We’ve already made America the best in the world for AI research and development,” commented Kratsios. “Our task now is to make sure America stays the best. In the private sector, we will not dictate what is researched and developed. Instead we will offer resources and the freedom to explore.”

