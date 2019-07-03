US government staff told to treat Huawei as blacklisted

Even though US president Donald Trump recently vowed to ease the ban on sales to Huawei, the company still needs to be treated as blacklisted by US government institutions, new reports have said.

According to Reuters, , a senior US official has told the enforcement staff over at the Commerce Department that Huawei should still be considered as blacklisted. This was done, allegedly, to clear any confusion employees might have, following Trump’s latest move.

A few days back, Trump met with Chinese president Xi Jinping during the G20 summit in Japan, after which he promised to allow US companies to sell their products to Huawei.

Soon after, John Sonderman, Deputy Director of the Office of Export Enforcement, in the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), sent an email to make sure agents know how to act.

All such applications should be considered on merit and flagged with language noting that “This party is on the Entity List. Evaluate the associated license review policy under part 744,” he wrote, citing regulations that include the Entity List and the “presumption of denial” licensing policy that is applied to blacklisted companies.

When evaluating any Huawei-related license applications, any further guidance from BIS should be considered, he added.

Huawei was blacklisted by the US president after being deemed a threat to national security. Trump’s latest move is perceived as an olive branch, to continue trade talks with China and potentially even ease up on the ongoing trade war between the two countries.

US tech companies, who see Huawei as an important partner, have mostly praised Trump’s latest move.