US joins UK in blaming Russia for NotPetya

The United States has joined the UK in blaming Russia for the devastating NotPetya cyberattacks.

Reuters has reported that White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders added the country's voice to the accusations that the assault, which occurred in June 2017, was caused by the Russian military.

NotPetya has “spread worldwide, causing billions of dollars in damage across Europe, Asia and the Americas,” Sanders said in a statement.

“It was part of the Kremlin’s ongoing effort to destabilize Ukraine and demonstrates ever more clearly Russia’s involvement in the ongoing conflict,” Sanders said. “This was also a reckless and indiscriminate cyber attack that will be met with international consequences.”

The strongly-worded statement is the first time the US has blamed Russia for a cyber-attack. NotPetya is not just your average cyber-attack, too. It is seen as one of the worst attacks ever to happen.

The statement came days after the UK issued a statement, saying it believes Russia is behind the NotPetya attacks.

Foreign Office minister Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon said the move was the UK's way of showing it will 'not tolerate malicious cyber activity'.

He said: "The UK government judges that the Russian government, specifically the Russian military, was responsible for the destructive NotPetya cyber attack. Its reckless release disrupted organisations across Europe costing hundreds of millions of pounds. The Kremlin has positioned Russia in direct opposition to the West yet it doesn't have to be that way.

"We call upon Russia to be the responsible member of the international community it claims to be rather then secretly trying to undermine it."

