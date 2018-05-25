US jury awards Apple $539m for iPhone patent infringement

The ongoing legal battle between Apple and Samsung has taken a new turn with a US jury ordering the South Korean tech giant to pay $539m over iPhone patent infringement.

The two companies have been in court over patents since 2011 when Apple first filed a lawsuit in which it alleged that Samsung's smartphones and tablets copied its own products. During a 2012 trial, Samsung was found liable but a disagreement over the amount to be paid led to the current retrial which ended this month.

The Korean firm previously paid Apple $399m in compensation and the recent decision by the court will require it to pay an additional $140m.

Apple was pleased with the decision and emphasised that the case was about more than money in a statement, saying: “We believe deeply in the value of design. This case has always been about more than money.”

Samsung has not revealed whether it plans to appeal the verdict but the company is retaining all options to contest it, saying:

"Today's decision flies in the face of a unanimous Supreme Court ruling in favor of Samsung on the scope of design patent damages. We will consider all options to obtain an outcome that does not hinder creativity and fair competition for all companies and consumers."

While we do not necessarily know what course of action Samsung will take regarding the decision, this could perhaps be the end to a seven year legal battle between the company and Apple.

Image Credit: Jeshoots / Pixabay