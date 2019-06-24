US looking at making 5G gear outside of China

The Trump administration is looking into ways to source its 5G technology from outside of China in the latest move in the two countries' trade war.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the country’s 150-day review now considers if it’s possible or not to have all US-bound 5G tech, which includes cellular tower electronics, routers and switches, as well as software – built outside China.

Nothing was agreed just yet, but we’re expecting to see some executive orders after the 150-day review ends, which should be in October. Still, such a huge change could take years to implement.

This is the latest in a string of moves that the US has made, as its trade war with China rages on. The previous move has seen American companies banned from doing business with Huawei, one of the world’s biggest smartphone manufacturers.

Huawei was deemed a threat to national security, given that the company builds 5G infrastructure. The US feared Huawei’s 5G gear could potentially mean a backdoor which would allow the Chinese government to spy on US communications.

Huawei has denied the accusations on every given occasion, saying that it’s tech is probably safer than anyone else’s, given how much scrutiny the company has faced in the past couple of months.

The US has also urged its allies to do the same thing and ban Huawei from building their 5G infrastructure.

