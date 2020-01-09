US may stop sharing intelligence with countries that use Huawei tech

A US lawmaker has proposed a law which would prevent his country from sharing intelligence with countries that allowed Huawei to build their 5G infrastructure.

According to Reuters, US Senator Tom Cotton introduced a provision in a defence bill that was signed into law last month. It suggests intelligence agencies should, before engaging in intelligence sharing with foreign countries, consider which telecoms gear and cybersecurity infrastructure they use.

Russia and China are being mentioned specifically, Reuters says. Later this month, the UK is going to decide whether or not to allow Huawei to build its 5G infrastructure, and Reuters believes there is a connection between the two.

The US has been speaking out against Huawei for months now, saying western countries should not allow the Chinse telecoms giant to build their 5G infrastructure. US security officials believe Huawei’s gear could be used by the Chinese government, with or without Huawei’s consent, to spy on the communications in the west.

Huawei has been denying these accusations, saying that the government would never ask such a thing, and that it wouldn’t comply even if it did. The company invited international intermediaries to scrutinise its gear and claims it is as secure as anyone else’s.

This did not stop the US government from cutting ties with Huawei, which is why the Chinese firm lost important partners, such as Google or ARM.