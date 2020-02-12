US once again accuses Huawei of secret backdoors

There seems to be no end in sight for the US Government vs Huawei skirmish, and this time around, the Americans are claiming they have proof of Huawei's foul play.

According to the Wall Street Journal, US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said the American government has proof Huawei “has the capability” to access sensitive and personal information in systems it sells to telecoms around the globe.

This is somewhat of a change from the country’s previous stance, because it used to say it didn’t need to show any evidence of Huawei’s schemes.

According to the WSJ, the American government shared this information with its allies, Germany and the UK. Further explaining the idea, the US government officials say Huawei is breaking two major laws – one that equipment makers are required to build their hardware so that law enforcement agencies can lawfully access it when necessary, and the other one that says that manufacturers can’t use the same privilege.

“US officials say Huawei has built equipment that secretly preserves the manufacturer's ability to access networks through these interfaces without the carriers' knowledge. The officials didn't provide details of where they believe Huawei is able to access networks. Other manufacturers don't have the same ability, they said,” the Wall Street Journal wrote.

As usual, Huawei denied these accusations saying it "has never and will never do anything that would compromise or endanger the security of networks and data of its clients." The company says the US government has no evidence to back its claims.