US politicians warned not to use ZTE devices

In the lead up to the US midterm elections, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) has waned party candidates not to use devices made by ZTE and Huawei as they pose a significant security risk.

US lawmakers and President Trump's administration have pressured US companies not to buy devices from either Chinese manufacturer as they could potentially be used to spy on American citizens. Also earlier this year, AT&T was encouraged to back out of a deal with Huawei to sell its smartphones in the US.

DNC chief security officer, Bob Lord warned party and campaign workers to remain vigilant about the warnings in an email, saying:

“Please make sure that you are not using or purchasing ZTE or Huawei devices anywhere within your staff - for personal or work-related use.”

In March, FFC Chairman Ajit Pai warned Congress about potential espionage threats from Huawei, saying:

“Hidden ‘back doors’ to our networks in routers, switches - and virtually any other type of telecommunications equipment - can provide an avenue for hostile governments to inject viruses, launch denial-of-service attacks, steal data, and more.”

Smartphones and modems made by Huawei and ZTE were banned from being sold on military bases by the US Department of Defense earlier this year due to the potential security risk they posed.

Just as Kaspersky Labs' security software was banned from use by the US government over security risks, Huawei and ZTE are now facing a similar situation with no end in sight.

