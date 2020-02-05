US pushes for alternative to Huawei 5G

The US government wants to build an alternative to Huawei’s 5G offering, and has enlisted the help of US-based tech giants Microsoft, Dell and AT&T, according to the Wall Street Journal.

These companies will not build 5G infrastructure hardware, but rather develop a common engineering standard that would enable 5G software developers to run their code on all 5G hardware, regardless of the manufacturer.

It's possible that software and cloud solutions could make most of Huawei’s 5G hardware redundant, reducing the country's reliance on the Chinese tech firm.

“If the US wants 5G hardware and software developed by a US or European company, the government should encourage companies to begin negotiations with Huawei to license our 5G technology,” said Andy Purdy, Huawei’s Chief US Security Officer.

He added that the solutions these US companies build would probably lag a year or two behind comparable Huawei products “in terms of functionality and assurance.”

Huawei is currently the world leader in 5G infrastructure and delivers its solutions to many countries around the world. However, the US has deemed it a threat to national security, arguing that the Chinese government could force the company into building backdoors and thus enabling espionage.

The US government has banned Huawei from building its national 5G infrastructure and is urging its allies to do the same, something the UK decided not to do.

Huawei has denied all allegations, saying its gear is as secure as anyone’s, if not even more secure due to all the scrutiny it’s been going through in the past months.