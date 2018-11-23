US sends out further warning on using Huawei hardware

The United States have been pretty vocal when it comes to voicing dissatisfaction with Huawei and the company's idea of becoming a world leader in 5G tech.

But it wasn't enough for the country to almost completely shut down Huawei from doing business in the States – it is now urging its allies to do the same.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, which cites unidentified people familiar with the matter, the States have reached out to Germany, Italy and Japan and urged them to do the same.

The reason behind it is simple – the US fears Huawei might be under the influence of the Chinese government, and it might be forced by the government to install backdoors and other various snooping technologies within its 5G infrastructure, for the purpose of cyber espionage.

Another argument is that the company is founded by former military engineer Ren Zhengfei. Huawei has denied these accusations multiple times.

But why Germany, Italy and Japan, in particular? Because the US has its military bases set up in these countries, apparently.

The US – China trade war has been raging ever since Donald Trump took office, two years ago. ZTE, another Chinese tech giant, has been fined and forced to completely change its C-suite. Huawei has been under increased pressure in the States. Australia has banned it, India too, while the UK is still weighing its options.

Image Credit: J.Lekavicius / Shutterstock