US steps back from Huawei ban

The Trump administration has stepped back its ban on Huawei - although some restrictions will continue to remain in place.

Following a meeting between US president Donald Trump and Chinese prime minister Xi Jinping this weekend at the G20 summit, US companies are again permitted to sell their gear to Huawei.

However, this only works with gear that isn’t considered a threat to national security by the US government.

“US companies can sell their equipment to Huawei. We’re talking about equipment where there’s no great national security problem with it,” the U.S. President said.

Huawei has been added to something of a blacklist, after its 5G infrastructure was deemed a security risk, due to the potential for Chinese government eavesdropping. This dealt a huge blow for Huawei, with companies like Google or ARM deciding to sever ties with the Chinese telecommunications giant.

Huawei was left without support for Android, which forced it to work on its own operating system. With ARM’s support no longer available, the company has had to look inwards for chips to power its devices. Allegedly, this setback would have cost the company $30 billion over 24 months.

The latest movement still doesn’t mean the trade war between the US and China is anywhere near over. Huawei still can’t build the US 5G infrastructure, and its image on the international stage has been shaken quite firmly.