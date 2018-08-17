US targeted by Chinese hackers

Chinese hackers have been targeting American companies, as well as government agencies, new reports have claimed.

According to cybersecurity firm Recorded Future, a group of hackers used computers from China's MIT – the Tsinghua University, to inspect websites of Alaskan internet service providers and government offices, looking for flaws and vulnerabilities that would allow them access.

The same report also says that this was no isolated incident – it happened multiple times, with the newest one taking place on June 24.

We don't know if the hackers actually managed to break into the websites and systems or not, but according to Recorded Future, showing serious interest in doing so is enough trouble as it is.

The security firm gave a copy of its report to the FBI, but the law enforcement agency failed to comment on the matter.

Representatives of the Chinese university spoke briefly about the matter, essentially saying the accusations are ridiculous:

“This is baseless. I’ve never heard of this, so I have no way to give a response,” the official, who decided to stay anonymous, told Reuters.

A spokesperson for the Alaska Governor’s Office played down the event, saying things like this are common.

“Everyday, the State of Alaska, like most state governments, has anonymous activity on the perimeter of our networks that amounts to someone checking if the door is locked. The activity referenced here is not unique.”

Image source: Shutterstock/alexskopje