US "underestimates" Huawei, says company founder

The founder of Huawei has said that the US ban against the company won’t do it much harm, stating that the States underestimate the power of the Chinese telecommunications giant.

Huawei was placed on a US black list of sorts, which resulted in many American tech companies, such as Google or Broadcom, to sever all ties with the Chinese firm.

Ren Zhengfei told Chinese media that its 5G technology is something ‘no-one could catch up to’. "The current practice of US politicians underestimates our strength," Mr Ren said, according to transcripts from state media.

Huawei has the capability to build 5G infrastructure. The United States believe China could abuse that to force the company into installing backdoors into that infrastructure, to allow it to spy on its western adversaries.

The US see this as a threat to national security, and has urged its allies to steer clear of Huawei, as well.

Huawei, on the other hand, has denied these accusations, saying there were no evidence of foul play. It also said its work is probably more secure than the competition’s, thanks to the amount of pressure and scrutiny it was placed under in the last couple of months.

Google recently cut its Android support to Huawei, meaning the company will no longer have access to Android updates, and will only be able to use what's open-sourced and public.

Those users that currently own a Huawei smartphone will keep their Google access, so the Play store and updates should keep on rolling in.

“We are complying with the order and reviewing the implications,” the Google spokesperson said.

Image Credit: Supparsorn / Shutterstock