US ups pressure on UK government Huawei decision

Later this month, the UK is expected to decide whether or not to allow Huawei to build its national 5G infrastructure. The US, a loud proponent of the idea that Huawei’s network will be used by the Chinese government for espionage, has urged the UK to reconsider and ban the Chinese telecoms giant from the work.

To that end, it will send its State Secretary Mike Pompeo to meet with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tomorrow in Washington, according to Reuters.

A separate delegation, headed by deputy national security advisor Matt Pottinger, was also expected to meet with British officials this week, but the meeting was cancelled due to bad weather.

Reuters’ sources are saying the US is “cocking the pistol” on its stance regarding Huawei.

“What’s unclear is how, when or indeed if it will actually be fired.”

At the same time, a spokesperson for the UK government said: “The security and resilience of the UK’s telecoms networks is of paramount importance. The government continues to consider its position on high-risk vendors and a decision will be made in due course.”

The US has been quite vocal, saying that Huawei will allow the Chinese government access to western communications, willingly or not. It has banned the company from building its 5G infrastructure and made it extremely difficult for its companies to do business with the Chinese.

Huawei, on the other hand, denies the allegations and says that its network is as secure as any.