US urges Canada to shun Huawei equipment

US lawmakers are asking Canada to consider following in its footsteps and shunning Huawei's technology.

The demand comes from senators Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia, and Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida. Both are vocal critics of China and its politics.

The duo urged Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to consider other options for the country’s 5G network. “While Canada has strong telecommunications security safeguards in place, we have serious concerns that such safeguards are inadequate given what the United States and other allies know about Huawei.”

Huawei is yet to make a comment on these statements, as well as Canada. Huawei has received some serious backlash from lawmakers in the US. Some of them have accused the company of siding with the Chinese government to spy on US telecommunications companies, the US government and its citizens.

The US government has banned its personnel from using Huawei and ZTE devices, and Australia banned Huawei from building its 5G network. Huawei criticised the move, saying it was ‘politically motivated’. The company has repeatedly denied engaging in intelligence work for any government.

Last month, India also joined the US and Australia. The media were reporting that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has excluded Huawei Technologies and ZTE from the list of firms asked to participate in trials aimed at developing "India-specific" 5G use cases.

Huawei denied it was banned from doing any 5G work in the country.

