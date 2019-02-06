US warns European nations to avoid using Chinese equipment

The United States has continued its vocal opposition against Huawei with a new warning to its European allies about using the Chinese firm's equipment to build their 5G networks.

According to Reuters, US officials have spoken to EU and Belgian officials in Brussels recently, urging them to be extra careful when doing business with “untrusted suppliers”.

“We are saying you need to be very, very cautious and we are urging folks not to rush ahead and sign contracts with untrusted suppliers from countries like China,” a US official, who wanted to remain anonymous, said.

“Going with an untrusted supplier like Huawei or ZTE will have all sorts of ramifications for your national security and ... since we are military allies with almost all members of the European Union, on our national security as well,” he added.

The US believes Huawei is working with the Chinese government, helping it to spy on its western adversaries. It claims its 5G infrastructure may contain backdoors that the Chinese can use to snoop on communications. It is urging its allies, including Germany, Italy, the UK and Japan, to avoid using Huawei products as they build their national 5G networks.

Huawei, on the other hand, has denied these accusations on multiple occasions, saying there is no evidence. It is saying that the government had never asked Huawei to help with its spying endeavours, nor would it do it even if it did.

Recently a (now former) Huawei employee was arrested in Poland under suspicion of spying.

Image Credit: J.Lekavicius / Shutterstock