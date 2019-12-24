US warns UK on allowing Huawei 5G

American diplomats have, once again, voiced their concern with Huawei’s 5G technology, this time issuing a warning to the UK.

The United States believe Huawei’s 5G gear can and will be used by the Chinese government for espionage, while the UK isn’t as quick to ban the company from building its 5G infrastructure as its allies across the pond have been.

According to the Financial Times, U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien has warned the UK that allowing China’s Huawei Technologies into its 5G telecommunications network means risking the country’s secret intelligence services.

“They are just going to steal wholesale state secrets, whether they are the UK’s nuclear secrets or secrets from MI6 or MI5,” O’Brien told the FT. “It is somewhat shocking to us that folks in the UK would look at Huawei as some sort of a commercial decision. 5G is a national security decision,” he added.

He also said that people in Europe, Japan, New Zealand and Australia were starting to understand what the US has been saying all this time.

While the US believes Huawei poses a risk to national security and should be banned (to an extent, it is), the Chinese telecommunications giant vehemently denies the accusations. It called for international oversight of its technologies and offered free and unobscured access to its source code.