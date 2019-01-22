USA will seek extradition of Huawei CFO

When Huawei's CFO Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada late last year, it was reportedly at the request of the United States, which looked to seek her extradition to stand trial for fraud.

Now as the deadline (January 30) approaches, experts have begun asking if the US will seek extradition at all, and the Canadian government has now responded.

According to Reuters, the Canadian ambassador to the United States, David MacNaughton, has confirmed that the US will request the extradition before the deadline is up.

Wanzhou is being accused by the States of defrauding businessmen, hiding the fact that Skycom was Huawei’s subsidiary, and doing business with Iran, a country under US sanctions.

Huawei is denying any wrongdoings. The company’s founder, and Wanzhou’s father, spoke to western media recently, saying he misses his daughter, greatly.

Huawei has found itself in the crossfire of a trade war between the US and China. The company is being accused by the States of collaborating with the Chinese government to spy on Western countries. The US, but a number of other countries as well, have already banned Huawei from building their national 5G networks, citing matters of national security.

Huawei has denied these allegations on multiple occasions, asking for proof.

After Wanzhou’s arrest, another Huawei employee was arrested in Poland, also on charges of espionage. The employee was later fired by Huawei due to bad publicity.

One of the largest Canadian telecom operators has recently said Huawei is a reliable partner with advanced security features.

