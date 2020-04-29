Usenet service providers report security breaches

Two Usenet service providers have suffered data breaches, leading to the theft of customer payment information.

In a short statement issued on their websites, both UseNeXT and Usenet.nl laid the blame for the incidents on a third party, according to a ZDNet report.

The pair claim the breaches occurred due to "a security vulnerability at a partner company," but did not clarify whether the flawed software was a Usenet desktop client or a server-side service.

According to UseNeXT and Usenet.nl, sensitive customer information was compromised, including names, billing addresses, payment details (IBAN and account number), and other information provided at signup.

The two companies are in the process of notifying affected customers, who will be advised to change their login credentials and review their Usenet settings to ensure no unauthorised alterations remain.

Customers will also be told to keep a watchful eye on their bank accounts and to exercise caution when opening emails, as the breaches heighten the risk of both financial fraud and phishing attacks.

Both victims have pulled their websites offline while an investigation into the incident is conducted.

Usenet is generally defined as a network of user-submitted articles, messages, ideas, and information. Different subjects are known as “newsgroups”, and a single Usenet can include hundreds of thousands.