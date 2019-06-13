Using work devices on holiday could be a major security risk

You really shouldn’t need a reason not to use your work device while on holiday, but just in case you do – McAfee says you’d be putting your company at risk by doing so.

People that use work devices while on holidays tend to connect to public Wi-Fi and other types of unsecured networks, which is a serious security risk, according to McAfee’s new report. They often connect to airport Wi-Fi, as well as hotel networks.

More than a third of Brits believe their personal information is less secure when on holiday, and almost half don’t check the security of their internet connection. Some straight up know they’re connecting to an unsecure network and they do it anyway.

And they do all kinds of compromising stuff, checking and sending emails, or managing money through their banking apps.

“Businesses are working hard to enable staff to work collaboratively and flexibly through productivity tools and apps based in the cloud,” commented Raj Samani, chief scientist and McAfee fellow.

“While it’s their responsibility to ensure the appropriate security is in place, no matter where their employees are in the world, cybersecurity threats exist and proactive steps must be taken by those using work devices abroad to minimise the risk.”

“Organisations should also recognise that this potentially risky behaviour occurs and ensure that the right security systems are in place to monitor data and flag any potential breaches. Many companies have too many IT security tools operating in silo and failing to communicate with each other – making it much harder to realise when systems have been subject to a breach. “

Image source: Shutterstock/kpatyhka