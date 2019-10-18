Using your data better can be the key to workplace success

Using your data better can be the key to more success in the workplace, according to a new report by Alteryx, but that also means using both humans and robots to their maximum potential.

Based on a poll of more than 3,000 decision-makers across six countries, the report argues that data can be used to form deeper relationships with customers, and thus create outstanding customer experiences.

As a result, businesses can be “propelled to new heights”.

In order to understand their customers better, the poll’s respondents have said using data analytics tools was paramount. Through the use of analytics, they were able to create more personalised offers and increase the productivity of their workforce.

It was also said that data analytics helped in tearing down internal data silos.

However, not everything can be done with nothing but software tools. The human factor remains “critical”, the report argues, saying that, at the end of the day, it’s the humans that are calling the shots. Sure, they are forming opinions based on the data gathered and organised, but it’s the humans that are making the calls.

That is why having skilled workers is crucial. It’s also among the biggest challenges for a third of the organisations polled for the report. They’re working hard, trying to obtain – and keep – talented people in the team.

For smaller organisations, the talent gap is the number one roadblock to becoming a data-driven organisation.

“The business case for analytics has truly been acknowledged,” commented Alan Jacobson, chief data and analytics officer at Alteryx.

“While many are still balancing data inefficiencies with the challenge of a shortage of skilled data workers, this latest research from Alteryx underscores that investing in data and analytics technology alone won’t deliver real business-altering results. In order to digitally transform an organisation, a smart approach to delivering the right culture that can embrace the change is equally if not more important in achieving success.”