Vast majority of cloud adopters also plan to maintain on-prem environments

Businesses are enjoying the benefits of the cloud – namely, public cloud – but they are not particularly eager to make a wholesale shift.

This is according to a new report from analyst firm IDC and cloud migration firm Virtana, which claims that a hybrid approach, in which critical applications remain on premises, is the preferred model for most organizations.

Polling 1,187 companies for the report, the pair found that a quarter of digital leaders (those that invest most heavily in a range of advanced technologies) were using public cloud services compared to just 10 percent of digital followers.

For Andrew Buss, IDC's Research Director for Enterprise Infrastructure, public clouds are a transformative IT solution, but cannot be applied in all scenarios.

“Most applications and services delivered in on-premises IT environments need modernizing and simply lifting and shifting apps to the cloud without doing so or changing how they are managed will produce an outcome that is far from optimal,” he said.

Organizations would therefore benefit from a holistic approach, in which existing applications and services are optimized for the cloud and new cloud-native apps developed alongside.

“A well-managed hybrid cloud IT infrastructure can deliver agility and support innovation while balancing performance, cost, and security," Buss added.