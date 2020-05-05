Vendor contracts are becoming a major headache for IT professionals

Vendor management and contract negotiation are becoming a major pain in the neck for IT professionals, according to fresh figures from Ivanti.

Polling more than 1,300 IT professionals, Ivanti discovered that half work with 11 or more different vendors.

According to respondents, weeks (and even months) are spent renegotiating the contracts every year, which makes achieving Unified IT a particularly difficult task.

Most IT professionals strive towards Unified IT due to various benefits, including consistent data across systems and IT departments, improved user experience, ease of use, consistent and aligned processes across IT departments and cost savings.

According to Ivanti, IT organisations are struggling to balance multiple initiatives - including achieving Unified IT - which is serving to spread them too thin.

Other initiatives might include bolstering patching and security processes, cutting incident resolution times, and improving IT reporting.

For Duane Newman, Vice President, Product Management at Ivanti, conflicting initiatives competing for IT budget are complicating visibility and reporting processes.

“By taking a unified approach to the priorities of security, issue resolution and reporting, IT organisations will likely find that they are better able to achieve their highest priorities without added cost or effort,” he said.