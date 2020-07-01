Vendors called upon to provide training for sellers and distributors

Most resellers and distributors believe vendors should provide greater education and training around their products. This is according to a new report by cybersecurity firm Kaspersky.

Polling 150 resellers and distributors within the UK channel, Kaspersky found that almost four in five (79 percent) of respondents would rather work with vendors committed to providing training. For more than a quarter, meanwhile, extensive product training would be "highly welcomed".

There are two, heavily intertwined reasons for this: workplace technology moves at an incredible pace and employees remain the weakest link in every company’s cybersecurity chain.

“It is clear that vendors must change the way they are operating, to stay in line with the evolution of the channel and partner demands. The vendors have the know-how, industry expertise and resources to become real thought leaders in the channel, and that is what their partners want – and need – to receive from them,” said Andy Bogdan, Head of UK SMB Channel at Kaspersky.

“The channel is calling out for education and empowerment, and vendors must respond appropriately – especially given the heightened cyberthreat landscape.”

With a greater knowledge of the products they are selling, the report also claims resellers and distributors stand to gain much from a financial perspective. Most respondents said extensive knowledge would allow them to sell cybersecurity solutions more effectively.