Verizon officially set to drop sales of Huawei smartphones

US mobile carrier Verizon has decided to no longer sell Huawei's smartphones in it stores or online due to increased pressure from the US government, reports have claimed.

The company decision mirrors that of fellow carrier AT&T, which earlier this month also scrapped its plans to offer the Chinese manufacturer's Mate 10 Pro to US customers.

Breaking into the US market will now be much more difficult for the company as it will have to advertise to consumers directly while simultaneously reassuring them that it has no ties to the Chinese government.

While Huawei's devices are still available from third party retailers and will work on both Verizon's and AT&T's networks, US customers generally purchase their devices through their carriers as opposed to off-contract.

The US government has grown increasingly concerned over Chinese spying recently to the point that President Trump's own security team has proposed building its own 5G network for security reasons. The network would contain no Chinese made parts whatsoever and would be nationalised in the same way as the US interstate system.

Huawei plans to be one of the first smartphone manufacturers to offer a 5G-capable device and if the US government builds its own 5G network, the company's devices may be banned from connecting to it due to security concerns. The company is also reportedly planning to offer a 5G version of its flagship Mate 10 Pro by 2019.

Neither Huawei nor Verizon have commented on the situation though Huawei's CEO Richard Yu did share his disappointment with AT&T and other US carriers at this year's CES.

Image Credit: J.Lekavicius / Shutterstock