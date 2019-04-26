Verizon to turn on 5G in 20 US cities

Telecom service provider Verizon announced recently that it will be turning 5G on in extra 20 cities this year. That means that users in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Des Moines, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Mo., Little Rock, Memphis, Phoenix, Providence, San Diego, Salt Lake City and Washington, DC, will soon get the chance to try out, and use the fastest mobile internet on the planet, at the moment.

I say ‘soon’, because we still don’t have the timeline exactly when the 5G network will be turned on.

The current state with 5G is a mess. Even though service providers are rushing to offer the latest and greatest in mobile connectivity, there are almost no mobile devices that can take advantage of it.

Verizon has now started offering the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, a version of the Korean manufacturer’s latest flagship phone that supports the newest tech.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold, a foldable phone that is supposed to support 5G, currently comes with a bunch of problems, believe it or not – with the screen.

Other service providers are also rushing to turn on their 5G offerings, despite smartphone manufacturers being a bit late to the party.

AT&T now offers 5G in a total of 19 cities in the US.

5G will be used not only by consumers, but also by the growing IoT industry, which includes connected cars and various smart city sensors.

Image Credit: Supparsorn / Shutterstock