Video could be the future of customer service calls

Video calling could play a major role in the future of customer support, according to a new report from contact center provider Puzzel.

Based on a poll of 1,500 UK customers, the report states that almost a third are unsatisfied with the level of service they’ve received when contacting customer support.

Of that group, 35 percent said communication issues were the core reason for their dissatisfaction. That includes not being able to clearly communicate their point of view, not being able to properly demonstrate what the problem was and customer support not being aware of any previous conversations that took place.

When customers reach out to support for help, they usually want it straight away, which is why most of them opt for phone calls. However, 18 percent said they weren’t able to effectively communicate with the agents because they couldn’t see them and couldn't physically demonstrate the problem they were having. That’s why 24 percent feel video could help facilitate a much better customer support service.

“Video enables businesses to deliver fast and empathetic customer service, and saves customers the frustration of having to describe their issues over the phone,” said Thomas Rødseth, Chief Technology Officer at Puzzel.

“It improves efficiencies by speeding up the resolution process, which is a win-win for everyone. It provides a friendlier support experience and boosts customer retention by helping them get more out of a business’s product or service. Video is the future for contact centers as customer service teams equip themselves to deliver the level of empathy and personalization that customers now crave.”