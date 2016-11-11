Video in enterprise now officially mainstream

Video collaboration is becoming extremely important in businesses everywhere. A new report by video technology provider Kaltura says that 59 per cent of enterprises (out of 500 polled) said they have video capabilities in their intranet. Another 30 per cent is looking to implement the technology, as well. Among social business platforms, video integration is also seen as popular – 42 per cent said they'd already done it, and another 45 per cent are 'considering it'. The ability to search, browse and evenually watch videos on mobile platforms is perceived as 'extremely' or 'very' important, by almost three quarters of enterprises polled (72 per cent).

The ability to show different content to different groups, analytics, transcription-based in-video search, quizzing and gamification are also seen as important. On-demand video playback, for internal usage, is perceived as 'crucial' and 'very important' for 90 per cent of respondents – which is up from 38 per cent last year. The ability to watch on mobile devices provided by the corporation is 'crucial' for 80 per cent of respondents – up 47 per cent since last year. And finally, live video playback is 'crucial' for 70 per cent, up from 47 per cent last year.

“Video helps businesses of all shapes and sizes to meet many of their business goals more easily because it is such a natural tool for any business activity that requires communication or collaboration. Any enterprise that has so far resisted putting in place an enterprise-wide video strategy risks being left behind as their video-fueled competitors start to pull ahead of the pack,” said Kaltura Chairman and CEO, Ron Yekutiel.

Image Credit: Kaltura