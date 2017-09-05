Virgin Atlantic takes Wi-Fi to the skies

Frequent flyers will soon be able to stay online whenever they fly after Virgin Atlantic revealed details of a new in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity plan.

The airline has confirmed its entire fleet will now be able to get Wi-Fi during flights around the world, with all 39 aircraft now connected, even on transatlantic flights and those carried out by Virgin's US partner network Delta Air Lines.

With prices starting at £2.99, the network, which is backed by Panasonic and Gogo technology, is available to millions of customers from today. Virgin is using Panasonic Wi-Fi on its 787 fleet, whilst the A330s, 747s, A340-600s use Gogo technology.

Customers will only be able to connect once their flight reaches above 10,000 feet, meaning there's no interruption during take-off.

On the 787 fleet, customers can choose between a 'WiFi light' connection which provides 40MB of data for £4.99, or 'WiFi max' which offers 150MB data fr £14.99.

Those flying on an A330 or 747 can also access a Messaging Pass for £2.99, which offers unlimited SMS throughout the flight.

The announcement makes Virgin Atlantic the first airline in Europe to be able to offer such a service, which also comes a year ahead of the company's schedule.

“Innovation has always been in our blood and we’ve worked closely with WiFi providers to develop the fastest, most reliable connection across the Atlantic, and are the first carrier to offer WiFi between the UK and the Caribbean, China and Africa," said Mark Anderson, Virgin Atlantic executive vice president, customer.