Virgin Media urges users to change passwords

Virgin Media has urged its customers to change their passwords, because they might be at risk of a cyber-attack.

According to a BBC report, some 800,000 customers using the provider’s Super Hub 2 router could be at risk. The report claims that hackers could hijack a vulnerability in the hub to access smart appliances, such as a child’s toy and domestic CCTV cameras.

Virgin Media said the chances of being attacked are quite small, but still warned its users to change the default usernames and passwords on their routers.

"The security of our network and of our customers is of paramount importance to us. We continually upgrade our systems and equipment to ensure that we meet all current industry standards,” said a company spokesman.

"We regularly support our customers through advice and updates and offer them the chance to upgrade to a Hub 3.0 which contains additional security provisions.”

Virgin Media also said this was not a problem exclusive to their device, and that it had existed with other routers of the same age.

All of this was prompted by recent research by Which? and SureCloud, which tested 15 devices for flaws. As it turns out, eight were breachable. In some case, hackers managed to use an admin account that wasn’t password protected to get into a CCTV system and watch live pictures from inside the house.

Which? warned manufacturers that any smart product they sell should be ‘secure by design’.

Image Credit: Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock