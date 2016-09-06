Virtualisation workloads demand more memory

Virtualisation workloads demand is on the rise, forcing IT pros to upgrade their server memory. This is according to a new study by Crucial. Asking 350 IT decision makers in the UK, US, Germany and France, it has found that 47 per cent are looking to up their memory game in the next 12 months.

On average, one physical server means 29 virtual machines. Two-thirds of respondents said they would need more memory, if new virtual machines were necessary, while 42 per cent said they’d need extra servers. Majority is looking to add at least 64GB, while 44 per cent are considering 128GB.

The biggest challenges for half of respondents (48 per cent) are unexpected and unpredictable workload demands.

“As virtualised workloads grow it will only become more difficult for IT professionals to keep up with the demands placed on server infrastructure,” said Michael Moreland, Crucial worldwide product manager.

“Our study found that 58 per cent of IT professionals are running less than 60% of their physical servers at their maximum memory limit. Whilst 46 per cent of those IT pros said the memory installed was sufficient, others cited that a limited budget, limited time to upgrade and limited skills to upgrade was preventing them from maxing out further servers, potentially hampering their efforts to keep up with demand. But as time goes on, the server workloads of tomorrow will outstrip the workloads of today and we’d expect to see more IT professionals maxing out their memory limit to keep up with demand.”